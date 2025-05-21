BMO Capital Upgrades Celanese (BMV:CE)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Celanese (BMV:CE) from Underperform to Market Perform.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 15,391K shares representing 13.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,618K shares , representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 9.20% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,798K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,442K shares , representing an increase of 49.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,978K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,546K shares , representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 4,505K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,506K shares , representing an increase of 22.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 13.98% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,566K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares , representing an increase of 57.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 0.45% over the last quarter.

