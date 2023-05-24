BMO Capital Upgrades Camping World Holdings Inc - (CWH)

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Camping World Holdings Inc - (NYSE:CWH) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.65% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camping World Holdings Inc - is 28.33. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 7.65% from its latest reported closing price of 26.32.

The projected annual revenue for Camping World Holdings Inc - is 6,776MM, a decrease of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camping World Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWH is 0.17%, a decrease of 2.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 34,109K shares. The put/call ratio of CWH is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abrams Capital Management holds 5,109K shares representing 11.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crestview Partners II GP holds 1,903K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,257K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 11.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,167K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 14.19% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 977K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Camping World Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America's leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 170 locations in 37 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

