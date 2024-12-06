BMO Capital Upgrades Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.88% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brixmor Property Group is $31.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 6.88% from its latest reported closing price of $29.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brixmor Property Group is 1,316MM, an increase of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brixmor Property Group. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRX is 0.37%, an increase of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 358,313K shares. The put/call ratio of BRX is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,069K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,281K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 10,666K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,461K shares , representing a decrease of 26.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 85.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,522K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,505K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 13.53% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,420K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,372K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 10.77% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 8,279K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,193K shares , representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 20.86% over the last quarter.

Brixmor Property Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brixmor is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 393 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision 'to be the center of the communities it serves' and is home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

