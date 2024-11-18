BMO Capital Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.49% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bright Horizons Family Solutions is $138.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.49% from its latest reported closing price of $104.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bright Horizons Family Solutions is 2,466MM, a decrease of 6.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 745 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bright Horizons Family Solutions. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 11.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFAM is 0.26%, an increase of 0.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 75,204K shares. The put/call ratio of BFAM is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 4,303K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450K shares , representing a decrease of 26.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,181K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,758K shares , representing an increase of 13.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 77.97% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,171K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,069K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 16.24% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,090K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,795K shares , representing a decrease of 22.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,035K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,346K shares , representing a decrease of 10.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 92.79% over the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Background Information



Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality child care and early education, back-up care, and workplace education services. For more than 30 years, the company has partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,000 child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serve more than 1,300 of the world's leading organizations. Bright Horizons' child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs, including tuition program management, education advising, and student loan repayment, help employees succeed at each life and career stage.

