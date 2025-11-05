BMO Capital Upgrades Boise Cascade (BCC)

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.97% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boise Cascade is $95.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.97% from its latest reported closing price of $70.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Boise Cascade is 8,062MM, an increase of 23.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boise Cascade. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCC is 0.15%, an increase of 15.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 45,662K shares. The put/call ratio of BCC is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,728K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,630K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 87.85% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,241K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 17.13% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,645K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares , representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 7.40% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,281K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares , representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 18.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,223K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 19.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.