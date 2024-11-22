BMO Capital Upgrades ASGN (ASGN)

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.07% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for ASGN is $99.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.07% from its latest reported closing price of $89.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ASGN is 5,147MM, an increase of 22.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 722 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASGN. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASGN is 0.21%, an increase of 9.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.78% to 57,775K shares. The put/call ratio of ASGN is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 5,887K shares representing 13.32% ownership of the company.

Macquarie Group holds 2,049K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 27.07% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,894K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares , representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 12.79% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 1,650K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 10.19% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,428K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 16.29% over the last quarter.

ASGN Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States.

