BMO Capital Upgrades Alliant Energy (LNT)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.32% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alliant Energy is 59.29. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.32% from its latest reported closing price of 50.97.

The projected annual revenue for Alliant Energy is 3,831MM, a decrease of 9.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.92.

Alliant Energy Declares $0.45 Dividend

On April 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.81 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 received the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $50.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.96%, the lowest has been 2.55%, and the highest has been 3.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliant Energy. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNT is 0.25%, an increase of 6.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 236,211K shares. The put/call ratio of LNT is 2.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 8,246K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,927K shares, representing an increase of 16.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 30.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,767K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,629K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 6,452K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,123K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 2.25% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,863K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,837K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 5.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,856K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,803K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Alliant Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other.

Key filings for this company:

