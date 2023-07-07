BMO Capital Upgrades Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.29% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adtalem Global Education is 46.24. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 37.29% from its latest reported closing price of 33.68.

The projected annual revenue for Adtalem Global Education is 1,493MM, an increase of 2.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adtalem Global Education. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATGE is 0.20%, an increase of 5.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 53,569K shares. The put/call ratio of ATGE is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 3,811K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,810K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 2.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,315K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,380K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 3.68% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 2,484K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,428K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 90.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,343K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

