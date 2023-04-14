BMO Capital Reiterates Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BMO Capital reiterated coverage of Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pilgrim's Pride is $27.44. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 16.96% from its latest reported closing price of $23.46.

The projected annual revenue for Pilgrim's Pride is $17,125MM, a decrease of 1.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VUSE - Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 15.28% over the last quarter.

FLAPX - Fidelity Flex Mid Cap Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 2.40% over the last quarter.

DVAL - BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

GWM Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

GENIX - Gotham Enhanced Return Fund Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 61.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 151.76% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pilgrim's Pride. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPC is 0.13%, an increase of 19.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.96% to 47,248K shares. The put/call ratio of PPC is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Pilgrim`s Pride Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pilgrim's employs approximately 55,400 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company's primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors.

