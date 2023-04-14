BMO Capital Reiterates Green Plains (GPRE) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BMO Capital reiterated coverage of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Green Plains is $45.77. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 38.16% from its latest reported closing price of $33.13.

The projected annual revenue for Green Plains is $3,415MM, a decrease of 6.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IUSS - Invesco RAFI(TM) Strategic US Small Company ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 18.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 10.19% over the last quarter.

SBVAX - ClearBridge Small Cap Value Fund holds 48K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Lombard Odier Asset Management holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 0.51% over the last quarter.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue holds 41K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 99.90% over the last quarter.

TISBX - TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Index Fund Institutional Class holds 73K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 18.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Plains. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRE is 0.26%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 77,726K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRE is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

Green Plains Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Green Plains Inc. is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP.

