BMO Capital Reiterates Darling Ingredients (DAR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BMO Capital reiterated coverage of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.08% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Darling Ingredients is $94.86. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 61.08% from its latest reported closing price of $58.89.

The projected annual revenue for Darling Ingredients is $7,251MM, an increase of 11.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PESPX - BNY Mellon Midcap Index Fund, Inc. Investor Shares holds 120K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 22.06% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 49K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 89.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 53.17% over the last quarter.

MML Series Investment Fund II - MML Equity Fund Initial Class holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 15.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 0.35% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 74.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 43.28% over the last quarter.

KCGIX - Knights of Columbus Large Cap Growth Fund I Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darling Ingredients. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAR is 0.38%, a decrease of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 168,849K shares. The put/call ratio of DAR is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Darling Ingredients Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Darling Ingredients Inc. is one of the world's leading producers of organic ingredients, producing a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. The Company sells its products around the globe and works to strengthen its promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing its services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels.

