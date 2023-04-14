BMO Capital Reiterates Beyond Meat (BYND) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BMO Capital reiterated coverage of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.60% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beyond Meat is $12.67. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.60% from its latest reported closing price of $14.83.

The projected annual revenue for Beyond Meat is $428MM, an increase of 2.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWV - iShares Russell 3000 ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYND by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 286.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYND by 67.15% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 34K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 10.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYND by 33.43% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 196K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYND by 28.84% over the last quarter.

MQS Management holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beyond Meat. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 7.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYND is 0.07%, a decrease of 2.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.78% to 27,498K shares. The put/call ratio of BYND is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

Beyond Meat Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Beyond Meat, Inc. is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, the company can positively impact for growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of December 31, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide.

