BMO Capital Maintains Xcel Energy (XEL) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.01% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xcel Energy is 67.06. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 15.01% from its latest reported closing price of 58.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xcel Energy is 14,562MM, a decrease of 1.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.41.

Xcel Energy Declares $0.52 Dividend

On August 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on October 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $58.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 2.30%, and the highest has been 3.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1750 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xcel Energy. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XEL is 0.30%, a decrease of 9.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 510,860K shares. The put/call ratio of XEL is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 30,423K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,200K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 538.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,144K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,021K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 15,963K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,361K shares, representing an increase of 16.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 6.07% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,847K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,138K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 8.31% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 15,080K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,417K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 12.61% over the last quarter.

Xcel Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xcel Energy provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.