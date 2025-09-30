BMO Capital Maintains Workiva (WK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Workiva (NYSE:WK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.80% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Workiva is $101.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $133.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.80% from its latest reported closing price of $86.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Workiva is 853MM, an increase of 5.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workiva. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 8.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WK is 0.20%, an increase of 15.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 56,238K shares. The put/call ratio of WK is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 2,647K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares , representing an increase of 67.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 101.08% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,537K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,835K shares , representing a decrease of 11.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 22.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,609K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,376K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,536K shares , representing a decrease of 11.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 19.02% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 1,295K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company.

