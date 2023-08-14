BMO Capital Maintains WalkMe (WKME) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.14% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for WalkMe is 12.17. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 43.14% from its latest reported closing price of 8.50.

The projected annual revenue for WalkMe is 296MM, an increase of 13.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in WalkMe. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WKME is 1.45%, a decrease of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 60,881K shares. The put/call ratio of WKME is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 24,254K shares representing 27.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 10,367K shares representing 11.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vitruvian Partners LLP holds 5,921K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 3,030K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,010K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKME by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,178K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKME by 12.13% over the last quarter.

WalkMe Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Its code-free platform leverages its proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, its platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

