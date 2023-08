BMO Capital Maintains Vistra (VST) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Vistra (NYSE:VST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.43% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vistra is 33.77. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 11.43% from its latest reported closing price of 30.31.

The projected annual revenue for Vistra is 15,971MM, a decrease of 3.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 988 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vistra. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VST is 0.39%, an increase of 18.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 387,061K shares. The put/call ratio of VST is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 23,229K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,400K shares, representing a decrease of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VST by 1.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,321K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,113K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VST by 2.84% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 11,366K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 9,303K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,275K shares, representing a decrease of 10.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VST by 36.38% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,295K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,254K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VST by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Vistra Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vistra Energy Corporation is a leading, Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada and Japan, as well. Serving nearly 4.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive residential electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, the company is a large purchaser of wind power. The company is currently constructing a 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world.

