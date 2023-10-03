BMO Capital Maintains Victory Capital Holdings Inc - (VCTR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Victory Capital Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:VCTR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.58% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victory Capital Holdings Inc - is 38.87. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 17.58% from its latest reported closing price of 33.06.

The projected annual revenue for Victory Capital Holdings Inc - is 835MM, an increase of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.43.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc - Declares $0.32 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 received the payment on September 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $33.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.66%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 17.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.40 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victory Capital Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCTR is 0.47%, a decrease of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.49% to 54,048K shares. The put/call ratio of VCTR is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestview Partners II GP holds 18,258K shares representing 27.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,401K shares, representing a decrease of 22.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Reverence Capital Partners holds 3,541K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,621K shares, representing a decrease of 30.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,524K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 4.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,199K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 857K shares, representing an increase of 28.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 39.12% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,196K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Holdings Background Information

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $150.6 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

