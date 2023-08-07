BMO Capital Maintains Victory Capital Holdings Inc - (VCTR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Victory Capital Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:VCTR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.06% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victory Capital Holdings Inc - is 37.26. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 12.06% from its latest reported closing price of 33.25.

The projected annual revenue for Victory Capital Holdings Inc - is 835MM, an increase of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victory Capital Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCTR is 0.51%, an increase of 62.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 56,556K shares. The put/call ratio of VCTR is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestview Partners II GP holds 22,401K shares representing 33.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,696K shares, representing a decrease of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Reverence Capital Partners holds 4,621K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,485K shares, representing a decrease of 18.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,548K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,196K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,196K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $150.6 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

