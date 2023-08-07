BMO Capital Maintains Victory Capital Holdings Inc - (VCTR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Victory Capital Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:VCTR) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.06% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victory Capital Holdings Inc - is 37.26. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 12.06% from its latest reported closing price of 33.25.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Victory Capital Holdings Inc - is 835MM, an increase of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.43.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victory Capital Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCTR is 0.51%, an increase of 62.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 56,556K shares. The put/call ratio of VCTR is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Crestview Partners II GP holds 22,401K shares representing 33.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,696K shares, representing a decrease of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 1.08% over the last quarter.
Reverence Capital Partners holds 4,621K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,485K shares, representing a decrease of 18.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 8.79% over the last quarter.
Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,548K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 0.10% over the last quarter.
Capital World Investors holds 1,196K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,196K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Victory Capital Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $150.6 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Additional reading:
- Victory Capital Reports Strong Second Quarter Earnings
- Victory Capital Reports June 2023 Assets Under Management
- Victory Capital Reports May 2023 Assets Under Management
- Victory Capital Reports April 2023 Assets Under Management
- Victory Capital Reports Strong First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.