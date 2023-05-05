BMO Capital Maintains Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.74% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verisk Analytics is 202.18. The forecasts range from a low of 168.67 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.74% from its latest reported closing price of 205.76.

The projected annual revenue for Verisk Analytics is 2,667MM, an increase of 6.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verisk Analytics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRSK is 0.32%, an increase of 3.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 171,554K shares. The put/call ratio of VRSK is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,271K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,303K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 3.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,753K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,678K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 4,493K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,522K shares, representing a decrease of 22.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 88,166.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,771K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,674K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 1.81% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,641K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,616K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Verisk Analytics Background Information

Verisk provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company's advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company's analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters.

