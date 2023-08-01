BMO Capital Maintains United States Steel (X) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of United States Steel (NYSE:X) with a Market Perform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.36% Upside
As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is 27.38. The forecasts range from a low of 19.60 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 7.36% from its latest reported closing price of 25.50.
The projected annual revenue for United States Steel is 15,565MM, a decrease of 18.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.19.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 864 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Steel. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to X is 0.21%, a decrease of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 183,993K shares. The put/call ratio of X is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,991K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,235K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X by 3.64% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,328K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,406K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X by 4.96% over the last quarter.
Marshall Wace, Llp holds 5,821K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares, representing an increase of 70.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 117.26% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,337K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,432K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X by 1.74% over the last quarter.
COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 5,291K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,096K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 3.53% over the last quarter.
United States Steel Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries. The company's Best of BothSM integrated and mini-mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With renewed emphasis on innovation and customer focus, the company produces cutting-edge products such as U. S. Steel's proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe.
