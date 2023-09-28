BMO Capital Maintains United Natural Foods (UNFI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.42% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Natural Foods is 24.59. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 67.42% from its latest reported closing price of 14.69.

The projected annual revenue for United Natural Foods is 30,828MM, an increase of 1.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Natural Foods. This is a decrease of 70 owner(s) or 11.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNFI is 0.11%, a decrease of 29.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.13% to 57,769K shares. The put/call ratio of UNFI is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,171K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,364K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 31.33% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,113K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,861K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,853K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 31.22% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,840K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing an increase of 13.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 767.82% over the last quarter.

Kiltearn Partners LLP holds 1,744K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 19.55% over the last quarter.

United Natural Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America.

