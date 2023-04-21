BMO Capital Maintains Union Pacific (UNP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Union Pacific is $225.85. The forecasts range from a low of $177.76 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.48% from its latest reported closing price of $202.60.

The projected annual revenue for Union Pacific is $25,738MM, an increase of 2.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.01.

Union Pacific Declares $1.30 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

At the current share price of $202.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.15%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 3.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 241K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Scotia Capital holds 49K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 14.68% over the last quarter.

Machina Capital S.a.s. holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Equity Dividend V.I. Fund Class I holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 1,539K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989K shares, representing a decrease of 29.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 99.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Pacific. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNP is 0.51%, a decrease of 15.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 555,671K shares. The put/call ratio of UNP is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Union Pacific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Union Pacific delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations.

