BMO Capital Maintains UiPath (PATH) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of UiPath (NYSE:PATH) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.58% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for UiPath is $13.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.58% from its latest reported closing price of $12.74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UiPath is 1,657MM, an increase of 10.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40, an increase of 60.45% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 721 funds or institutions reporting positions in UiPath. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PATH is 0.29%, an increase of 42.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.14% to 376,836K shares. The put/call ratio of PATH is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 36,777K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,828K shares , representing an increase of 81.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 530.39% over the last quarter.

Polygon Management holds 13,722K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,950K shares , representing an increase of 34.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 34.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,560K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,261K shares , representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 11,408K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,481K shares , representing an increase of 43.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 477.86% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 10,358K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,721K shares , representing a decrease of 157.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 56.37% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.