BMO Capital Maintains UiPath Inc - (PATH) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of UiPath Inc - (NYSE:PATH) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.30% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for UiPath Inc - is 19.49. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $28.88. The average price target represents an increase of 19.30% from its latest reported closing price of 16.34.

The projected annual revenue for UiPath Inc - is 1,240MM, an increase of 17.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in UiPath Inc -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PATH is 0.46%, an increase of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 367,862K shares. The put/call ratio of PATH is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 44,892K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,055K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 26,491K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,294K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 26.19% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 26,430K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,629K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 26,401K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,204K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 16,567K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,717K shares, representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 79.66% over the last quarter.

UiPath Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

Key filings for this company:

