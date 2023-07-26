BMO Capital Maintains TrueBlue (TBI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.12% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TrueBlue is 22.10. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 48.12% from its latest reported closing price of 14.92.

The projected annual revenue for TrueBlue is 2,172MM, an increase of 4.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in TrueBlue. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBI is 0.07%, a decrease of 19.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.12% to 36,076K shares. The put/call ratio of TBI is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 2,575K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares, representing an increase of 14.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 2,511K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,469K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 7.13% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,386K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 13.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 942K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 816K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 11.08% over the last quarter.

TrueBlue Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2019, TrueBlue connected approximately 724,000 people and work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries.

