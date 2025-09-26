BMO Capital Maintains THOR Industries (THO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.36% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for THOR Industries is $92.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.36% from its latest reported closing price of $106.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for THOR Industries is 12,316MM, an increase of 28.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.61, a decrease of 0.97% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 797 funds or institutions reporting positions in THOR Industries. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THO is 0.16%, an increase of 5.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 69,738K shares. The put/call ratio of THO is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,208K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,146K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 15.60% over the last quarter.

ACR Alpine Capital Research holds 4,265K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,483K shares , representing an increase of 18.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 17.77% over the last quarter.

Timucuan Asset Management holds 2,674K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares , representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 20.38% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,289K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 11.73% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,008K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 2.42% over the last quarter.

