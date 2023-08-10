BMO Capital Maintains Telos (TLS) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.10% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Telos is 2.96. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.10% from its latest reported closing price of 2.57.

The projected annual revenue for Telos is 187MM, an increase of 4.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telos. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLS is 0.02%, a decrease of 87.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.80% to 50,383K shares. The put/call ratio of TLS is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 9,289K shares representing 13.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing an increase of 96.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLS by 3,613.92% over the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 3,000K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares, representing an increase of 43.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLS by 54.01% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,982K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,179K shares, representing an increase of 26.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLS by 51.44% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,957K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares, representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLS by 73.28% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Associates holds 1,933K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares, representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLS by 25.62% over the last quarter.

Telos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

