BMO Capital Maintains Synaptics (SYNA) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synaptics is 150.17. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 101.92% from its latest reported closing price of 74.37.

The projected annual revenue for Synaptics is 1,552MM, a decrease of 3.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 762 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synaptics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNA is 0.22%, an increase of 18.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 44,703K shares. The put/call ratio of SYNA is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,460K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,362K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,352K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,579K shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 15.26% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 2,210K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,181K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 12.56% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 1,233K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046K shares, representing a decrease of 65.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 42.22% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,231K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Synaptics is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing.

