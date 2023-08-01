BMO Capital Maintains Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.36% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunnova Energy International is 34.15. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 93.36% from its latest reported closing price of 17.66.

The projected annual revenue for Sunnova Energy International is 707MM, an increase of 4.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunnova Energy International. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOVA is 0.22%, a decrease of 7.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 137,646K shares. The put/call ratio of NOVA is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 13,759K shares representing 11.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,128K shares, representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 4.73% over the last quarter.

ECP ControlCo holds 6,912K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newlight Partners holds 6,506K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 5,615K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,319K shares, representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 15.69% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,633K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,323K shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 94.37% over the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. states and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the leading provider of clean, affordable and reliable energy for consumers, and it operates with a simple mission: to power energy independence so homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted™.

