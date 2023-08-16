BMO Capital Maintains Stride (LRN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Stride (NYSE:LRN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.31% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stride is 50.66. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.31% from its latest reported closing price of 38.29.

The projected annual revenue for Stride is 1,889MM, an increase of 2.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.79, a decrease of 35.54% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stride. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRN is 0.19%, an increase of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 49,473K shares. The put/call ratio of LRN is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,979K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,033K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 19.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,267K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,210K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 71.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,164K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,147K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Stride Background Information

Stride, Inc. is reimagining learning - where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education.

