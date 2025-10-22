BMO Capital Maintains Steel Dynamics (STLD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Steel Dynamics (NasdaqGS:STLD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.80% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Steel Dynamics is $152.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $139.47 to a high of $165.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.80% from its latest reported closing price of $153.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Steel Dynamics is 16,162MM, a decrease of 8.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,620 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steel Dynamics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STLD is 0.22%, an increase of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 138,029K shares. The put/call ratio of STLD is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,916K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,066K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 7.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,524K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,579K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 9.79% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,919K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,936K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,644K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,637K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,605K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,597K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 5.57% over the last quarter.

