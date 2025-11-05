BMO Capital Maintains Shopify (SHOP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Shopify (NasdaqGS:SHOP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.87% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shopify is $165.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.87% from its latest reported closing price of $162.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shopify is 9,539MM, a decrease of 10.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shopify. This is an increase of 195 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHOP is 0.59%, an increase of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 1,040,848K shares. The put/call ratio of SHOP is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 57,977K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,102K shares , representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 20.61% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 40,057K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,319K shares , representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 19.96% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 35,444K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,748K shares , representing a decrease of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 58.13% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 31,674K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,009K shares , representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 3.45% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 29,571K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,162K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 3.95% over the last quarter.

