BMO Capital Maintains Sempra - Corporate Bond (SREA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Sempra - Corporate Bond (NYSE:SREA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.35% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sempra - Corporate Bond is $23.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.52 to a high of $26.52. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.35% from its latest reported closing price of $23.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sempra - Corporate Bond is 15,323MM, an increase of 14.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sempra - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SREA is 0.41%, an increase of 8.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 7,945K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,398K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SREA by 9.47% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,163K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SREA by 2.98% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 928K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,040K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SREA by 11.59% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 798K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREA by 2.84% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 546K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SREA by 9.51% over the last quarter.

