BMO Capital Maintains Samsara Inc - (IOT) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Samsara Inc - (NYS:IOT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.51% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Samsara Inc - is 22.72. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 19.51% from its latest reported closing price of 19.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Samsara Inc - is 827MM, an increase of 26.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsara Inc -. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 17.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOT is 0.67%, a decrease of 37.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.12% to 167,859K shares. The put/call ratio of IOT is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Catalyst Group Management holds 33,429K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,429K shares, representing a decrease of 41.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 18,813K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company.

General Atlantic holds 9,227K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AH Equity Partners LSV III, L.L.C. holds 3,996K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,571K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing an increase of 68.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 55.36% over the last quarter.

Samsara Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Samsara’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.