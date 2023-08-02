BMO Capital Maintains Ryerson Holding (RYI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.03% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ryerson Holding is 45.90. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.03% from its latest reported closing price of 42.49.

The projected annual revenue for Ryerson Holding is 4,692MM, a decrease of 15.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryerson Holding. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 7.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYI is 0.23%, an increase of 41.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 38,744K shares. The put/call ratio of RYI is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity Advisors holds 11,924K shares representing 33.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,924K shares, representing a decrease of 33.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYI by 12.08% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 1,852K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 791K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYI by 14.46% over the last quarter.

DEVLX - Delaware Small Cap Value Fund holds 737K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company.

Acadian Asset Management holds 737K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYI by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Ryerson Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 3,900 employees in approximately 100 locations.

