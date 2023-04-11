BMO Capital Maintains RPM International (RPM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for RPM International is $100.03. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $124.95. The average price target represents an increase of 21.78% from its latest reported closing price of $82.14.

The projected annual revenue for RPM International is $7,377MM, an increase of 2.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.67.

RPM International Declares $0.42 Dividend

On April 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 13, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $82.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.98%, the lowest has been 1.55%, and the highest has been 3.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJJ - iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF holds 411K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares, representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 106K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 10.34% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 17.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 29.49% over the last quarter.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 88,887.09% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,331K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,235K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 7.13% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1127 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPM International. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 6.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPM is 0.25%, a decrease of 6.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 125,675K shares. The put/call ratio of RPM is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

RPM International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM's brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide.

