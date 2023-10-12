BMO Capital Maintains Royal Gold (RGLD) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.12% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royal Gold is 151.05. The forecasts range from a low of 123.22 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.12% from its latest reported closing price of 107.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Gold is 654MM, an increase of 8.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.87.

Royal Gold Declares $0.38 Dividend

On August 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 6, 2023 will receive the payment on October 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $107.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.14%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 830 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Gold. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGLD is 0.27%, a decrease of 12.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.45% to 67,764K shares. The put/call ratio of RGLD is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,499K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,385K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 16.19% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,226K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,652K shares, representing a decrease of 10.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 15.29% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 3,714K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,610K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 11.58% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 3,675K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,563K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 11.27% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 3,459K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,845K shares, representing a decrease of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 7.44% over the last quarter.

Royal Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Royal Gold Inc. provides investors exposure to precious metals without many of the risks of investing in traditional precious metal producers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.