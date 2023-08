BMO Capital Maintains Rackspace Technology (RXT) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.28% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rackspace Technology is 2.19. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.28% from its latest reported closing price of 2.26.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rackspace Technology is 3,090MM, an increase of 0.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rackspace Technology. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXT is 0.02%, a decrease of 42.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 183,126K shares. The put/call ratio of RXT is 2.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 129,609K shares representing 59.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 6,940K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,981K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 36.58% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 5,864K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,726K shares, representing an increase of 19.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 26.32% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 5,087K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,359K shares, representing a decrease of 64.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 62.35% over the last quarter.

SKYY - First Trust Cloud Computing ETF holds 4,639K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,987K shares, representing a decrease of 50.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 60.28% over the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. The company can design, build and operate its customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. Rackspace partners with its customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.