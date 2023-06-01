BMO Capital Maintains PVH (PVH) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of PVH (NYSE:PVH) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.90% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PVH is 97.12. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.90% from its latest reported closing price of 86.02.

The projected annual revenue for PVH is 9,200MM, an increase of 1.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.08.

PVH Declares $0.04 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.15 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $86.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.18%, the lowest has been 0.09%, and the highest has been 0.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=160).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 805 funds or institutions reporting positions in PVH. This is a decrease of 79 owner(s) or 8.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PVH is 0.23%, an increase of 23.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 70,831K shares. The put/call ratio of PVH is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,225K shares representing 11.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,386K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 20.01% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,046K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares, representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 81.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,967K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 16.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,955K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 17.34% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,658K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 19.65% over the last quarter.

PVH Background Information

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. PVH powers brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

