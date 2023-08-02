BMO Capital Maintains Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.68% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Public Service Enterprise Group is 67.97. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 7.68% from its latest reported closing price of 63.12.

The projected annual revenue for Public Service Enterprise Group is 9,290MM, a decrease of 19.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Service Enterprise Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEG is 0.29%, an increase of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 423,771K shares. The put/call ratio of PEG is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,277K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,641K shares, representing an increase of 15.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 85.98% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,547K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,304K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 8.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,444K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,163K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 4.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,643K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,534K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,254K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,032K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 3.65% over the last quarter.

Public Service Enterprise Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 13 consecutive years.

