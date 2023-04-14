BMO Capital Maintains Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Public Service Enterprise Group is $66.63. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.96% from its latest reported closing price of $63.48.

The projected annual revenue for Public Service Enterprise Group is $9,290MM, a decrease of 5.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group Declares $0.57 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.54 per share.

At the current share price of $63.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.40%, the lowest has been 2.97%, and the highest has been 5.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Copperwynd Financial holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bleakley Financial Group holds 66K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Moderately Conservative Allocation Portfolio holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 3.00% over the last quarter.

XYLG - Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 14.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 6.43% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1675 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Service Enterprise Group. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEG is 0.32%, an increase of 12.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 431,801K shares. The put/call ratio of PEG is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Public Service Enterprise Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 13 consecutive years.

