BMO Capital Maintains Polaris (PII) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Polaris (NYSE:PII) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.80% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Polaris is 115.81. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.80% from its latest reported closing price of 132.81.

The projected annual revenue for Polaris is 8,588MM, a decrease of 6.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.39.

Polaris Declares $0.65 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $132.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.50%, the lowest has been 1.74%, and the highest has been 5.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 879 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polaris. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PII is 0.22%, a decrease of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 65,586K shares. The put/call ratio of PII is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,182K shares representing 10.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,181K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 6.23% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,857K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,406K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,422K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PII by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 2,177K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,126K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 8.90% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,029K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,018K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 11.82% over the last quarter.

Polaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe.

