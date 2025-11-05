BMO Capital Maintains Pinterest (PINS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.37% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pinterest is $44.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 34.37% from its latest reported closing price of $32.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pinterest is 4,502MM, an increase of 10.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinterest. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINS is 0.30%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 644,118K shares. The put/call ratio of PINS is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 28,000K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 22,258K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,892K shares , representing a decrease of 43.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 25.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,187K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,816K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 5.35% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 17,818K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,498K shares , representing an increase of 13.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 77.54% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 17,337K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares , representing an increase of 97.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 1,143.07% over the last quarter.

