BMO Capital Maintains Paychex (PAYX) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Paychex (NasdaqGS:PAYX) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.74% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Paychex is $145.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $125.83 to a high of $160.65. The average price target represents an increase of 14.74% from its latest reported closing price of $126.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Paychex is 5,822MM, an increase of 0.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.23, a decrease of 4.73% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paychex. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYX is 0.28%, an increase of 10.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 323,928K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYX is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 22,514K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,660K shares , representing a decrease of 13.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 27.53% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 11,033K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,782K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 12.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,415K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,246K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 14.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,184K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,909K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 54.21% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 9,152K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,438K shares , representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 16.52% over the last quarter.

