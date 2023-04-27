BMO Capital Maintains Paccar (PCAR) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.64% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paccar is 77.95. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.64% from its latest reported closing price of 73.10.

The projected annual revenue for Paccar is 27,844MM, a decrease of 9.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.17.

Paccar Declares $0.25 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on June 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $73.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.64%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 7.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.83 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1697 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paccar. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCAR is 0.30%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.01% to 270,160K shares. The put/call ratio of PCAR is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,515K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,334K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 11.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,039K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,882K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,660K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,474K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,568K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,422K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 14.92% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,285K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,211K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Paccar Background Information

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

