BMO Capital Maintains Novo Nordisk A (NVO) Market Perform Recommendation

November 25, 2025 — 07:06 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Novo Nordisk A (NYSE:NVO) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.58% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Novo Nordisk A is $66.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.88 to a high of $117.29. The average price target represents an increase of 48.58% from its latest reported closing price of $44.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Novo Nordisk A is 241,210MM, a decrease of 23.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 41.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,654 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk A. This is an decrease of 104 owner(s) or 5.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVO is 0.35%, an increase of 23.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.47% to 346,774K shares. NVO / Novo Nordisk A/S - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of NVO is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 17,713K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,621K shares , representing an increase of 34.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 15.15% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 16,165K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,576K shares , representing an increase of 22.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 13,985K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares , representing an increase of 97.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 3,144.67% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,403K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,721K shares , representing a decrease of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 82.26% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 10,323K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,001K shares , representing a decrease of 6.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 31.22% over the last quarter.

