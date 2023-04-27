BMO Capital Maintains NextEra Energy Partners LP - Unit (NEP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of NextEra Energy Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:NEP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for NextEra Energy Partners LP - Unit is 82.82. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 48.06% from its latest reported closing price of 55.94.

The projected annual revenue for NextEra Energy Partners LP - Unit is 1,573MM, an increase of 27.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 614 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextEra Energy Partners LP - Unit. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEP is 0.62%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.21% to 87,091K shares. The put/call ratio of NEP is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,270K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,172K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,824K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551K shares, representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,760K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,748K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 57.85% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 2,145K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 48.34% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,992K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 5.34% over the last quarter.

NextEra Energy Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in geographically diverse wind and solar projects in the U.S. as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas and Pennsylvania.

