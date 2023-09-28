BMO Capital Maintains Morphic Holding (MORF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 239.75% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Morphic Holding is 76.27. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 239.75% from its latest reported closing price of 22.45.

The projected annual revenue for Morphic Holding is 12MM, an increase of 38.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morphic Holding. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 16.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MORF is 0.22%, an increase of 20.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.63% to 41,668K shares. The put/call ratio of MORF is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,847K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,847K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 15.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,304K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares, representing an increase of 52.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 203.61% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,192K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490K shares, representing an increase of 32.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 370.71% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,140K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814K shares, representing an increase of 15.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 5.74% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,259K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 36.54% over the last quarter.

Morphic Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages Morphic's unique understanding of integrin structure and biology.

