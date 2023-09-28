BMO Capital Maintains Lemonade (LMND) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.17% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lemonade is 18.81. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 63.17% from its latest reported closing price of 11.53.

The projected annual revenue for Lemonade is 384MM, an increase of 5.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lemonade. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMND is 0.06%, a decrease of 42.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.80% to 39,013K shares. The put/call ratio of LMND is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 11,983K shares representing 17.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,770K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,043K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 5.28% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,251K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,122K shares, representing an increase of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 3.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,060K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares, representing an increase of 24.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 43.46% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,614K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares, representing an increase of 21.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 43.58% over the last quarter.

Lemonade Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, and pet health insurance in the United States, contents and liability insurance in Germany and the Netherlands, and renters insurance in France, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, Lemonade set out to replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available for most of the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and France and continues to expand globally.

