BMO Capital Maintains Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Underperform Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Kinsale Capital Group with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.70% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinsale Capital Group is $337.21. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.70% from its latest reported closing price of $296.58.

The projected annual revenue for Kinsale Capital Group is $1,069MM, an increase of 30.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.94.

Kinsale Capital Group Declares $0.14 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $296.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.30%, the lowest has been 0.14%, and the highest has been 0.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lowe Brockenbrough holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 48.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 37.53% over the last quarter.

2Xideas holds 82K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing a decrease of 16.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 11.57% over the last quarter.

PESPX - BNY Mellon Midcap Index Fund, Inc. Investor Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 18.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 360K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 99.99% over the last quarter.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 31.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 36.19% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 845 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinsale Capital Group. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 10.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNSL is 0.37%, a decrease of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 27,206K shares. The put/call ratio of KNSL is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Kinsale Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

